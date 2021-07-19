The ChiNext index of small companies rose to a six-year high last week in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua The ChiNext index of small companies rose to a six-year high last week in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
The ChiNext index of small companies rose to a six-year high last week in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

China’s crackdown on its internet giants fuels demand for its onshore tech stocks

  • Technology stocks have largely been shielded from Beijing’s clampdown, as they are engaged in businesses that are underpinned by policy support
  • Cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio may further aid Chinese technology stocks trading onshore, according to brokerages

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:31pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ChiNext index of small companies rose to a six-year high last week in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua The ChiNext index of small companies rose to a six-year high last week in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
The ChiNext index of small companies rose to a six-year high last week in Shenzhen. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE