Great Wall and Chery would not comment on the batteries they used in the models being recalled. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese EV makers Great Wall, Chery recall about 18,000 cars over battery safety concerns

  • Great Wall EVs were found to have faulty battery management systems, which could cause declining performance and potential fire hazard in extreme situations, regulator says
  • Recalls will affect the companies’ sales, market observer says

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:15pm, 19 Jul, 2021

