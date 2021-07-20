The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks slump as coronavirus jitters fuel rush into bonds
- Geopolitical jitters also resurfaced after the US, the UK and their allies said the Chinese government has been the mastermind behind a series of cyberattacks
- The resurgence of Covid-19 is unsettling global investors, who are considering whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound
Topic | Stocks
