The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Stocks slump as coronavirus jitters fuel rush into bonds

  • Geopolitical jitters also resurfaced after the US, the UK and their allies said the Chinese government has been the mastermind behind a series of cyberattacks
  • The resurgence of Covid-19 is unsettling global investors, who are considering whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound

Topic |   Stocks
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:04am, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE