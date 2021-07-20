Stocks in Hong Kong and other Asia-Pacific markets slip as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases dims growth prospects. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks tumble as virus fears roil markets while China dents hopes for policy easing
- Hang Seng Index slips after retreating by the most in two weeks on Monday amid flight to safety with strength of economic recovery in doubt
- China’s central bank keeps its key rates unchanged amid speculation for a policy easing as economy loses growth momentum
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
