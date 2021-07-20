The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s biggest fund manager curtailed stocks exposure in second quarter as hedge against lofty valuations
- Zhang Kun lowered positions in each of his four funds, according to the funds’ quarterly reports
- Consumer stocks, particularly liquor producers, have born the brunt of Zhang’s actions
