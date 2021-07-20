The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg
The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

China’s biggest fund manager curtailed stocks exposure in second quarter as hedge against lofty valuations

  • Zhang Kun lowered positions in each of his four funds, according to the funds’ quarterly reports
  • Consumer stocks, particularly liquor producers, have born the brunt of Zhang’s actions

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg
The Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. Zhang’s funds have delivered mediocre performances this year, with two reaping returns and two recording losses. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE