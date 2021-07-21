Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, unable to cash in on overnight gains on Wall Street. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stocks weighed down by fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant
- An overnight rally on Wall Street fails to boost the benchmark Hang Seng Index, continuing its run of losses this week
- Carmakers BYD and Geely shine on the back of positive industry data
