Since trading commenced on July 22, 2019, listings on Star Market have ballooned to 311 from an initial 25, and their combined market value has grown to US$716 billion. Photo: Reuters
At two years old, Shanghai’s Star board is already bigger than Spain’s capital market and shields investors from global tech rout
- The board, also known as the Science and Technology Innovation Board, entered its third year of operations on Thursday
- If treated as a stand-alone market, Star Market would be ranked 20th in the world, ahead of Spain’s capital market
Topic | Stocks
Since trading commenced on July 22, 2019, listings on Star Market have ballooned to 311 from an initial 25, and their combined market value has grown to US$716 billion. Photo: Reuters