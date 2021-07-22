A flooded street in Xinjiang city, in central China's Henan province, on July 22. Photo: Simon Song A flooded street in Xinjiang city, in central China's Henan province, on July 22. Photo: Simon Song
As floods hit Henan province, investors get respite with stocks spared from major sell-off

  • 91 listed stocks from province have a combined market value of about US$19.2 billion, or 1.6 per cent of onshore market capitalisation
  • Reactions to shares of firms based in the province appear to be muted so far, as Nomura sees limited impact in capital market

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:40pm, 22 Jul, 2021

