A man watches an electronic screen showing stock market data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks set for losing week with traders rattled by tech clampdown, virus impact
- Hang Seng Index heads for a losing week as Meituan, Alibaba Health drag stocks lower with market wary of tech clampdown
- China Telecom slips after winning approval for a plan to raise about US$8.4 billion from a stock offering in Shanghai
Topic | A-shares
A man watches an electronic screen showing stock market data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE