Hong Kong stocks set for losing week with traders rattled by tech clampdown, virus impact

  • Hang Seng Index heads for a losing week as Meituan, Alibaba Health drag stocks lower with market wary of tech clampdown
  • China Telecom slips after winning approval for a plan to raise about US$8.4 billion from a stock offering in Shanghai

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:53pm, 23 Jul, 2021

A man watches an electronic screen showing stock market data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
