Tech stocks are taking another huge beating in Hong Kong as regulatory hawks in Beijing unleash another round of punishments. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks sink as tech sell-off persists after China unleashes new measures against Tencent, private education firms
- Hang Seng Index slumps 2.9 per cent as tech wreckage forces investors to abandon sector
- Education stocks plunge yet again as China bans weekend and holiday lessons and halts approvals for new tuition centres
