An investor in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China denotes gains and advances in red, and uses the green colour to represent losses and declines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global investors dump Chinese stocks by the most in a year amid US$557 billion market meltdown
- Offshore investors sold US$2 billion worth of mainland stocks on Monday in the biggest one-day pullback in a year
- Chinese and tech stocks slumped after policy tightening took a sudden turn for the worse in latest attack on private education firms
