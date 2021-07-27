A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s state media moves to reassure rattled investors after rout wiped US$574 billion off stock market
- State-run newspapers such as the Securities Times and the Securities Daily ran articles talking up China’s battered onshore and offshore stocks
- Fears have been mounting among investors that Beijing will target more industries after its crackdown on the technology and after-school tutoring sectors
