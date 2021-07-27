A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

China’s state media moves to reassure rattled investors after rout wiped US$574 billion off stock market

  • State-run newspapers such as the Securities Times and the Securities Daily ran articles talking up China’s battered onshore and offshore stocks
  • Fears have been mounting among investors that Beijing will target more industries after its crackdown on the technology and after-school tutoring sectors

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:00pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese investor can’t look, as an electronic board in Beijing shows stock prices plummeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE