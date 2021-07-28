A woman takes a selfie in front of a bull sculpture in Beijing in February 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks halt three-day slump as China’s state-run media attempts to shore up market sentiment
- Hang Seng Index added 0.9 per cent in early trading as technology and private education firms recouping some of their steep losses
- State-run mainland media published more commentaries to assure investors, citing policy misunderstanding for recent losses, among others
Topic | A-shares
A woman takes a selfie in front of a bull sculpture in Beijing in February 2021. Photo: AFP