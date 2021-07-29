Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks surge after Beijing calms market fears amid regulatory clampdown, pumps more liquidity into system
- Hang Seng and CSI 300 indexes climb for a second day following a slump that erased more than US$1.2 trillion of value in local bourses
- Meituan and Tencent lead a charge among Chinese tech stocks on report of a virtual call led by market regulator in Beijing
Topic | A-shares
Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters