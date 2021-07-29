Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters
Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks surge after Beijing calms market fears amid regulatory clampdown, pumps more liquidity into system

  • Hang Seng and CSI 300 indexes climb for a second day following a slump that erased more than US$1.2 trillion of value in local bourses
  • Meituan and Tencent lead a charge among Chinese tech stocks on report of a virtual call led by market regulator in Beijing

Topic |   A-shares
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:01am, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters
Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China markets jump as Beijing seeks to restore calm. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE