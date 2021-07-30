A bank's electronic data board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP A bank's electronic data board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP
A bank's electronic data board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong’s US$700 billion July market sell-off evokes memories of China’s 2015 stocks rout

  • Hang Seng Index sinks and swims as role transforms into a listing hub for mainland companies
  • Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF has reduced its US$1.66 billion holding of Chinese stocks to almost nothing over the past six months

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang ShidongIris Ouyang
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Iris Ouyang in Hong Kong

Updated: 4:12pm, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A bank's electronic data board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP A bank's electronic data board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP
A bank's electronic data board showing the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE