Even after a 7.9 per cent loss in July, the CSI 300 Index is trading at least 40 per cent above the sell-off levels in 2015 and 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
HSBC, Union Bancaire side with China stock signals on downside while Dalio tells sceptics not to be scared after US$1.2 trillion sell-off
- Wealth managers at HSBC, Union Bancaire Privee see short-term downside risks to China markets after the biggest rout since January 2016
- Bridgewater’s Dalio tells China sceptics not over-focus on the wiggles of crackdown and ‘do not let that scare you away’
Topic | A-shares
Even after a 7.9 per cent loss in July, the CSI 300 Index is trading at least 40 per cent above the sell-off levels in 2015 and 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE