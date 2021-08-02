The Hang Seng slumped 5 per cent in the past five trading days as China’s crackdown against the private tutoring industry rattled investors. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong stocks rebound from biggest monthly slide in three years as traders change tack to skirt Beijing’s regulatory assault
- The city’s benchmark index rose as traders rotated into green-economy businesses such as EV makers to ward off regulatory risks
- Daily trading values were slightly above the one-year average, signalling no serious decline in demand for stocks
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
