Investors remain skittish on market outlook amid China’s regulatory push as mobile-gaming comes under scathing criticism. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks skid as new attack sends Tencent, NetEase tumbling while market awaits Alibaba earnings

  • Hang Seng drops 1 per cent as Tencent paces losers after mainland media likens mobile-gaming addiction to ‘opium’
  • Mainland investors were net sellers of Hong Kong stocks for an 11 straight days on Monday, Stock Connect shows

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

10:35am, 3 Aug, 2021

