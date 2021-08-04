China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg
A-shares
Business /  Markets

China stocks are bull traps as market regulators’ pain threshold remains untested: BCA Research

  • More than a week of stock sell-offs will be needed for policymakers to halt regulatory reforms, strategists at BCA Research say in report
  • China has traded short-term pain for long-term benefits under its multi-year growth planning; that pain threshold remains untested by stock slump

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:12pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE