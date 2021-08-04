China’s crackdown on the tech and private education sectors is likely to weigh on Chinese stocks for the next six to 12 months, according to BCA Research. Photo: Bloomberg
China stocks are bull traps as market regulators’ pain threshold remains untested: BCA Research
- More than a week of stock sell-offs will be needed for policymakers to halt regulatory reforms, strategists at BCA Research say in report
- China has traded short-term pain for long-term benefits under its multi-year growth planning; that pain threshold remains untested by stock slump
Topic | A-shares
