Investors struggle to interpret state policies on everything from online gaming to smoking as state-run media complicates trading in Chinese stocks globally. Photo: Xinhua
China stock traders befuddled by headline shocks as state-run media adds complexity to market policies
- Days after being spooked by online gaming news, reports warned of risks associated with growth hormone and e-cigarette consumption among children
- Liquor stocks and vaping-device makers saw big swings in stock prices in mainland and Hong Kong markets, overnight losses in New York
Topic | A-shares
Investors struggle to interpret state policies on everything from online gaming to smoking as state-run media complicates trading in Chinese stocks globally. Photo: Xinhua