Hong Kong stocks fall as China Mengniu, Feihe slide after state media calls for scrutiny on baby milk marketing

  • China Mengniu and China Feihe slide after state-run Xinhua calls for greater scrutiny on marketing of baby-milk formula
  • HKEX, MTR are among eight Hang Seng Index members due to report earnings amid regulatory, public health care challenges

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:04am, 6 Aug, 2021

