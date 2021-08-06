Investors are growing weary as reports in China’s state-run media trigger stock losses and worries about regulatory tightening. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks fall as China Mengniu, Feihe slide after state media calls for scrutiny on baby milk marketing
- China Mengniu and China Feihe slide after state-run Xinhua calls for greater scrutiny on marketing of baby-milk formula
- HKEX, MTR are among eight Hang Seng Index members due to report earnings amid regulatory, public health care challenges
Topic | A-shares
