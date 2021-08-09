Commuters travel past commercial buildings on a tram in the Central district of Hong Kong on June 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks advance as HSBC, AIA offer safety while tech firms struggle to shake off regulatory overhang
- HSBC and AIA lead gainers as traders turn to financial stocks for safety amid regulatory overhang
- Alibaba and Tencent bid to contain the fallout from negative media publicity over sexual harassment and app-related case, respectively
