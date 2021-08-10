Traders monitor stock and currency prices at a brokerage in Seoul in May 2021. Photo: AP Traders monitor stock and currency prices at a brokerage in Seoul in May 2021. Photo: AP
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks struggle for traction as Covid-19 seen derailing China recovery while tech firms attract buyers

  • Hang Seng Index swings between gains and losses as traders assess the impact of Covid-19 situation on China’s economic recovery
  • Video game maker Krafton slumps in Seoul as association with backer Tencent hurts stock debut amid regulatory scrutiny on industry

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:26am, 10 Aug, 2021

