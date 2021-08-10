Traders monitor stock and currency prices at a brokerage in Seoul in May 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks struggle for traction as Covid-19 seen derailing China recovery while tech firms attract buyers
- Hang Seng Index swings between gains and losses as traders assess the impact of Covid-19 situation on China’s economic recovery
- Video game maker Krafton slumps in Seoul as association with backer Tencent hurts stock debut amid regulatory scrutiny on industry
Topic | A-shares
Traders monitor stock and currency prices at a brokerage in Seoul in May 2021. Photo: AP