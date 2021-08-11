A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in April 2021. Photo: AP A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in April 2021. Photo: AP
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks advance as oil, property firms enjoy spillover from tech rebound while Evergrande soars

  • Oil and property stocks jump in a spillover rally from tech sector rebound
  • China Evergrande surges again after confirming talks about asset sale plans to boost its liquidity

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:05am, 11 Aug, 2021

