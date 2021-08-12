A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks slip as China strengthens crackdown with insurers next in focus while Li Auto limps in debut
- Ping An Insurance and ZhongAn P&C stumble amid report China is next zeroing on insurance platform operators to clean up market practices
- Chinese EV maker Li Auto slips in Hong Kong debut after raising HK$11.6 billion from stock offering
