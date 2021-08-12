A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slip as China strengthens crackdown with insurers next in focus while Li Auto limps in debut

  • Ping An Insurance and ZhongAn P&C stumble amid report China is next zeroing on insurance platform operators to clean up market practices
  • Chinese EV maker Li Auto slips in Hong Kong debut after raising HK$11.6 billion from stock offering

Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 11:03am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
A bull sculpture is displayed outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE