Visitors look at BYD’s electric vehicle displayed at the Auto Shanghai 2021 in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Buffett-backed BYD’s market cap seen rising 70 per cent by 2022 as UBS warns against red-hot EV trades
- BYD should be worth at least 1.5 trillion yuan (US$231.6 billion) by 2022, or 70 per cent above its current market cap, CSC Financial analysts estimate
- UBS Group says risks on popular bets like EV makers and chip makers are piling up with weak prospects for more monetary policy easing
Topic | Electric cars
Visitors look at BYD’s electric vehicle displayed at the Auto Shanghai 2021 in April. Photo: Bloomberg