Stocks drift as investors are left to guess the extent of China’s regulatory crackdown. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks drop as China regulatory concerns linger before reports signalling further slowdown in economy
- Stocks trim gains in week as Alibaba, Xiaomi drag market lower on broader crackdown worries
- Tesla’s EV battery supplier CATL advances in Shenzhen after unveiling a US$9 billion stock placement plan
Topic | A-shares
