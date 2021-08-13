Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Tesla’s Chinese battery supplier plans US$9 billion placement in world’s fourth-largest stock sale this year amid EV boom

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology will sell some 232.9 million shares, or a 10 per cent stake, to as many as 35 institutional investors
  • Stock’s 43 per cent surge this year has vaulted chairman Robin Zeng to top of Hong Kong’s wealth charts with a fortune of US$45 billion

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:45pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology’s plant in Ningde, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE