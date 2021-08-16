China’s economic growth lost momentum in July as Covid-19 weighed on factory production and consumption. Photo: Bloomberg China’s economic growth lost momentum in July as Covid-19 weighed on factory production and consumption. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks slide as risk appetite wanes, China’s growth eases amid Covid-19 challenges

  • Hang Seng Index slips as government reports show economic activity in mainland China cooled in July, trailing market forecasts
  • BYD, Meituan and Geely Auto lead declines as market heads for a third day of setback

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:24pm, 16 Aug, 2021

