Stock traders turn to corporate earnings for tonic as Tencent and index members navigate China’s regulatory minefield

  • Members of the CSI 300 index probably grew their profits by 3.5 per cent last quarter, compared with 32 per cent in the preceding quarter
  • Tencent is likely to be the focus on Wednesday while AIA, Geely and CNOOC will also report this week

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Aug, 2021

