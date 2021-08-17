An investor checks stock information on a mobile phone at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China June 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Hang Seng Index slips as city tightens travel curbs and US cautions investors about Chinese stocks
- Tencent and Anta Sports lead losses as the Hang Seng Index adds to three days of losses
- SEC chair Gensler warns investors about investing in US-listed Chinese stocks and called for better disclosure on regulatory risks
