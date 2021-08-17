Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has surpassed Tencent as Asia-Pacific’s most valuable stock for now. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s TSMC overtakes Tencent as Asia’s most valuable stock as China crackdown crushes its own tech champions
- Taiwanese chip maker has a market value of US$540 billion while Tuesday’s steep losses eroded the value of Tencent and its Chinese tech peers
- All eyes on Tencent’s interim earnings on Wednesday as investors look for clues on how it will overcome the regulatory squeeze
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has surpassed Tencent as Asia-Pacific’s most valuable stock for now. Photo: Reuters