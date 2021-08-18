Investors watch stock prices inside a brokerage hall. Stocks in Hong Kong rebound as market awaits Tencent’s earnings report. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong stocks rebound as investors build defensive bets while market awaits Tencent earnings report
- Hang Seng Index rebounds from biggest drop in three weeks as investors build defensive stocks
- Tencent advances before the WeChat operator reports its quarterly earnings later today, while Alibaba trades below its 2019 IPO price
