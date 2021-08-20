The key to navigating and profiting from the volatility in China is to look at its shifting priorities, says Vontobel analyst. Photo: Bloomberg The key to navigating and profiting from the volatility in China is to look at its shifting priorities, says Vontobel analyst. Photo: Bloomberg
The key to navigating and profiting from the volatility in China is to look at its shifting priorities, says Vontobel analyst. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Business /  Markets

Chinese tech stock sell-off: What money managers Vontobel, Amundi and Capital Group are doing with their cash

  • The 30-member Hang Seng Tech Index has lost US$636 billion in capitalisation after peaking on February 17
  • The broader Hong Kong market has suffered a US$1.44 trillion diminution in value over the same period

Topic |   Alibaba
Cheryl HengBobo Chan
Cheryl Heng  and Bobo Chan

Updated: 11:00am, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The key to navigating and profiting from the volatility in China is to look at its shifting priorities, says Vontobel analyst. Photo: Bloomberg The key to navigating and profiting from the volatility in China is to look at its shifting priorities, says Vontobel analyst. Photo: Bloomberg
The key to navigating and profiting from the volatility in China is to look at its shifting priorities, says Vontobel analyst. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE