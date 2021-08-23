Buying value stocks has been one of the most successful strategies for Chinese equities so far this year. But will it last? Photo: EPA-EFE Buying value stocks has been one of the most successful strategies for Chinese equities so far this year. But will it last? Photo: EPA-EFE
Buying value stocks has been one of the most successful strategies for Chinese equities so far this year. But will it last? Photo: EPA-EFE
Strategy of betting on Chinese value stocks may be losing its winning edge, says CICC

  • Betting on value stocks such as banks and property developers has been one of the most successful strategies this year, delivering a return of 27 per cent
  • CICC and Founder Securities say the momentum is unsustainable, and trading will be dominated by battered tech stocks once more

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Aug, 2021

