A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on April 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks erase gains as tech rally fizzles out before Xiaomi, Kuaishou report earnings
- Hang Seng Tech Index pauses after a rapid two-day rally as traders await earnings reports from Xiaomi, Kuaishou
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment appears to be turning less bearish even as China has not signalled any easing in regulatory crackdown
Topic | A-shares
