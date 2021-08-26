China Evergrande’s aspiration for a foothold in China’s rapidly growing EV market comes up against a liquidity crunch at its beleaguered parent. Photo: Handout
Evergrande NEV’s US$75 billion loss in value dashes Hui Ka-yan’s hopes for a share of the world’s largest market for electric cars
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has lost 93 per cent or US$75.3 billion of market value from its peak in February
- At its peak, Evergrande’s EV unit was worth more than US industry icons Ford and General Motors
Topic | China stock market
China Evergrande’s aspiration for a foothold in China’s rapidly growing EV market comes up against a liquidity crunch at its beleaguered parent. Photo: Handout