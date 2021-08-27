A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in June 2020. Photo: AP A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in June 2020. Photo: AP
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks head for weekly gain on tech bounce as traders seek Fed guidance on tapering

  • Hang Seng Index lifted by gains in tech stocks this week as market awaits BYD, Meituan earnings reports
  • Tech stocks continue to sway the market as recent slump attracts buyers and detractors alike as southbound flows stay weak

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:55am, 27 Aug, 2021

