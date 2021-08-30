Which way to go? Investors are discounting property stocks too amid concerns about industry curbs to contain runaway home prices. Photo: Bloomberg Which way to go? Investors are discounting property stocks too amid concerns about industry curbs to contain runaway home prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Which way to go? Investors are discounting property stocks too amid concerns about industry curbs to contain runaway home prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Chinese property stocks, at 55 per cent discount to assets, are a valuation trap for funds fleeing tech regulatory storm

  • Property stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China trade near record-low average book value per share, no appetite for re-rating yet
  • Deep discount shows the market is already trying to price the risk of policy curbs, according to Wealthy Securities

Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:30am, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Which way to go? Investors are discounting property stocks too amid concerns about industry curbs to contain runaway home prices. Photo: Bloomberg Which way to go? Investors are discounting property stocks too amid concerns about industry curbs to contain runaway home prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Which way to go? Investors are discounting property stocks too amid concerns about industry curbs to contain runaway home prices. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE