Meituan, China's biggest food delivery platform operator, reports quarterly earnings on Monday. Some funds are seen nibbling in Chinese tech stocks again. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks advance as Chinese tech companies seen gaining buying support from some funds
- Hang Seng Index climbs 0.4 per cent as tech companies jump amid signs some big funds including Ark ETFs and BlackRock are picking up values
- Fed chairman Powell says US central bank is in no hurry to raise borrowing costs to protect economic recovery
Topic | A-shares
