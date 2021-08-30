Meituan, China's biggest food delivery platform operator, reports quarterly earnings on Monday. Some funds are seen nibbling in Chinese tech stocks again. Photo: AFP Meituan, China's biggest food delivery platform operator, reports quarterly earnings on Monday. Some funds are seen nibbling in Chinese tech stocks again. Photo: AFP
Meituan, China's biggest food delivery platform operator, reports quarterly earnings on Monday. Some funds are seen nibbling in Chinese tech stocks again. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks advance as Chinese tech companies seen gaining buying support from some funds

  • Hang Seng Index climbs 0.4 per cent as tech companies jump amid signs some big funds including Ark ETFs and BlackRock are picking up values
  • Fed chairman Powell says US central bank is in no hurry to raise borrowing costs to protect economic recovery

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:13pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Meituan, China's biggest food delivery platform operator, reports quarterly earnings on Monday. Some funds are seen nibbling in Chinese tech stocks again. Photo: AFP
