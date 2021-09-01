The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks 30 of China’s biggest industry juggernauts, surged 1.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tech stock recovery builds on valuations and flow support while regulatory doubt persists
- Hang Seng Tech Index has recovered about 13 per cent from its August low on valuations and technical appeal
- The rebound may look like past fleeting episodes following policy-triggered market riots in 2015 and 2018, according to BCA Research
Topic | A-shares
The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks 30 of China’s biggest industry juggernauts, surged 1.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE