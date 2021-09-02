Chinese tech stocks are red-hot again as the sell-off since July subsides and values emerge. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tech stocks surge to five-week high in Hong Kong as values tempt even bearish investors
- Tech stocks have rebounded by 17 per cent from their August 20 low as valuations begin to appeal to fund managers who recently turned bearish
- Kuaishou surges by 10 per cent as Chinese short-video platform operator is admitted to the Connect trading scheme
