The Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing. The company is Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering this year valued at US$6.2 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland Chinese traders come to rescue of short video firm Kuaishou, Hong Kong’s worst-performing mega IPO

  • Shares of China’s second-largest short video platform surged by as much as 11 per cent before paring gains
  • The stock was added to the southbound channel of the Stock Connect between Hong Kong and Shenzhen on Thursday

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:23pm, 2 Sep, 2021

