Analysts are split over whether technology stocks had troughed after a six-month rout that wiped out more than US$1 trillion in market capitalisation. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stocks fall for first time this week, as tech rally stalls
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 per cent on Friday morning, trimming its weekly gains to 2.1 per cent
- CICC and Chinese brokerages rally after Xi announces creation of Beijing Stock Exchange
Topic | A-shares
Analysts are split over whether technology stocks had troughed after a six-month rout that wiped out more than US$1 trillion in market capitalisation. Photo: Nora Tam