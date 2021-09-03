The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE
The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Chinese brokerages rally after Xi announces plan to set up Beijing exchange

  • A gauge of 56 brokerages trading on China’s onshore markets rally by as much as 4.3 per cent to its highest level since January
  • Creation of Beijing exchange will deepen reform of capital’s over-the-counter market, strengthening its ability to serve smaller companies: CSRC

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:21pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE
The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE