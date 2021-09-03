The central business district of Beijing. More than 7,300 companies with a combined market capitalisation of US$310 billion currently trade on the Chinese capital’s OTC market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese brokerages rally after Xi announces plan to set up Beijing exchange
- A gauge of 56 brokerages trading on China’s onshore markets rally by as much as 4.3 per cent to its highest level since January
- Creation of Beijing exchange will deepen reform of capital’s over-the-counter market, strengthening its ability to serve smaller companies: CSRC
Topic | A-shares
