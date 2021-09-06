A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend win streak as bargain hunting in Chinese tech companies continues
- Tencent, Bilibili and Kuaishou attract buying as stocks lead gainers before China releases August economic reports later this week
- Weaker-than-expected US job report fuels optimism the Fed will not dial back its policy stimulus too soon
