A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP
A-shares
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend win streak as bargain hunting in Chinese tech companies continues

  • Tencent, Bilibili and Kuaishou attract buying as stocks lead gainers before China releases August economic reports later this week
  • Weaker-than-expected US job report fuels optimism the Fed will not dial back its policy stimulus too soon

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:02am, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on August 24. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE