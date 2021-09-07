Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks rise on China trade data surprise as investors flock to tech companies

  • Hang Seng Index extends a rally to three-week high as China’s exports rose more than expected in August
  • Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba are still favoured by investors seeking to pick up bargains after recent sell-off

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:56pm, 7 Sep, 2021

