A man walks past a board displaying the stock index chart at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks rise for third day as China’s state media adds view to calm investors on regulations

  • Hang Seng Index climbs 0.6 per cent as a rebound in tech stocks add to 17 per cent rebound from August low
  • Meituan and Tencent lead gainers as fund managers see value emerging from months of regulatory crackdowns

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:53am, 8 Sep, 2021

