A man walks past a board displaying the stock index chart at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks rise for third day as China’s state media adds view to calm investors on regulations
- Hang Seng Index climbs 0.6 per cent as a rebound in tech stocks add to 17 per cent rebound from August low
- Meituan and Tencent lead gainers as fund managers see value emerging from months of regulatory crackdowns
Topic | A-shares
