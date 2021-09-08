China is tightening its grip on private businesses that has become too influential and dominant in marketplace, triggering losses in stocks and bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
Bad reactions to Beijing crackdown make Chinese corporate bonds attractive for investors, Baring says
- Past episodes suggest negative market reactions are buying opportunities, according to Baring Asset Management
- Fund owned Chinese bonds including those issued by developers Kaisa Group and Xiamen Yuzhou Grand Future Retail in August
Topic | Bonds
