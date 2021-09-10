A man watches the large screen showing the latest stock market data in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks advance as tech firms add to US$205 billion rebound while Xi-Biden talk boosts sentiment
- Hang Seng Index advances 1.7 per cent, set for a third week of gain amid buoyant demand for Chinese tech stocks
- Xi-Biden talk boosts sentiment while market awaits details on impending Wealth Management Connect and Bond Connect schemes
